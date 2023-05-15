Chad Bishop to cover Georgia Tech sports for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Chad Bishop will cover Georgia Tech sports.
Bishop, who is a Snellville native and a graduate of Brookwood High School, began his journalism career in 2004 as an intern at the Statesboro Herald.
He has since held positions in print, television and online journalism in Statesboro, Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Nashville, before spending nearly four years in athletics communications at Vanderbilt University.
Bishop graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2006.
“Chad will help us take our coverage of the nationally-known athletic department to another level,” said Leo Willingham, assistant senior editor for sports. “Chad is arriving at an important time for Georgia Tech athletics with the recent hiring of new football and men’s basketball coaches, and I believe his dedication and knowledge of the college sports scene will be a huge benefit for the AJC.”
Bishop can be reached at chad.bishop@ajc.com.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.
Its journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.
The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.
About the Author
Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times