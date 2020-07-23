CarMax hiring for 230 new jobs at Gwinnett call center

CarMax, a nationwide used car seller, opened the facility about a year ago with 300 employees. The newly announced expansion adds 230 jobs, 30% of which the company hopes to fill with bilingual Spanish-speakers.

Available positions will include customer experience associates and customer experience assistants. Consultants deal with customers over the phone or through online chats during the car shopping and financing process. CarMax provides for vehicle purchases completely online as well as in person. Assistants typically answer customer questions, conduct follow-up conversations and confirm appointments for in-person visits.