CarMax hiring for 230 new jobs at Gwinnett call center

(Left to right) 2nd from left Peachtree Corners Councilmembers Phil Sadd and Weare Gratwick, 5th spot, Gwinnett County Board of Directors Chairman, Charlotte Nash, 6th position Commissioner Ben Ku, back right Nick Masino, Sr. VP of Economic Development & Partnership Gwinnett; joined by CarMax representatives. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)
Gwinnett County | 47 minutes ago
By Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CarMax is hiring more than 200 people to work at its Peachtree Corners customer contact center, the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.

CarMax, a nationwide used car seller, opened the facility about a year ago with 300 employees. The newly announced expansion adds 230 jobs, 30% of which the company hopes to fill with bilingual Spanish-speakers.

Available positions will include customer experience associates and customer experience assistants. Consultants deal with customers over the phone or through online chats during the car shopping and financing process. CarMax provides for vehicle purchases completely online as well as in person. Assistants typically answer customer questions, conduct follow-up conversations and confirm appointments for in-person visits.

“Customer Experience Center associates are critical to CarMax’s success and have an opportunity to truly make a difference in an innovative and collaborative work environment,” said Diane Cafritz, CarMax chief human resources officer, in a press release. “They help provide our customers with a convenient and personalized car buying experience where customers can do as much of the car buying process from home as they’d like.”

Consultants can earn “up to $22 an hour or more” and assistants earn $15 per hour, according to the Gwinnett Chamber press release. Bilingual workers are eligible for a pay premium.

Those interested in the new positions can apply online at careers.carmax.com.

