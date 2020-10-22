Business owners’ signs bringing joy in a pandemic

Stacie Francombe is co-founder of Sign Greeters. Photo courtesy of Stacie Francombe.

Francombe is a resident of Sandy Springs and her partner Simon lives in Coral Gables, Florida. The two were college roommates at Ohio State University more than 28 years ago, Francombe said.

Francombe said that after she was laid-off in February she felt down on her luck. A mother of three, her family became sick in March and she suspects they contracted COVID-19 though they weren’t diagnosed with the disease. But by April she was brainstorming her new business, she said.

Francombe and Simon decided that instead of a banner or signs that appear in the style of a billboard for their company, Sign Greeters messages would be produced with individual 24-inch letters held to the ground by metal stakes. Greetings can run up to 40 feet wide, Francombe said.

Prices for the signs start at $110 and go up based on the number of days customers’ have them and the length of the greeting. Francombe said her goal in creating Sign Greeters was to spread joy during this pandemic year and to also help people who have been furloughed such as flight attendants and wedding planners. She and Simon licensed their Sign Greeters business to 44 licensees in 11 states.

“I wanted to find other ways to (raise) people up,” she said.

Licensees buy into the business at a set price, purchase the sign products and sell the service at whatever rate they choose to, and she and Simon manage the marketing and public relations strategies.