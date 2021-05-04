Buford approves 40 townhomes, commercial space off Hamilton Mill Road

The developer will also extend the left signal turn lane on North Bogan Road to mirror the length of the development. City Commissioner Chairman Phillip Beard stressed that the commercial buildings need to be constructed in a way that would allow Hamilton Mill Road to be widened in the future.

“As we put more developments on it, there’s going to be that many more people going through there and those that live there,” Beard said. “We need to provide as many improvements as we can as far as traffic flow and lanes.”

Johansen said he expects construction will begin on the property in the next one to two years. It’s still unclear what type of businesses will reside in the commercial space, he said, but the developer has received interest from fast-food restaurants.

The townhomes will cost about $350,000-400,000, Johansen said. The developer still doesn’t have a builder, but Johansen expects two-story townhomes would be about 1,700-square-feet while three-story townhomes would be about 2,000-square-feet.