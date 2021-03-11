Buckhead businesses put $310K toward 4 new bike patrol officers

In the last year, the CID has also moved to fund three additional police cruisers to patrol in Buckhead. The push for additional security follows a year that saw homicides and shootings rise in Buckhead and throughout the city. So far this year, robberies, aggravated assaults and car thefts are up in Buckhead compared to this time last year, but burglaries and larcenies are down. Car theft has spiked most with 142 crimes reported this year in Zone 2. That’s a 63% increase over the same time period in 2020.

Last year’s rise in violent crime led community leaders to craft the Buckhead Security Plan, which calls for more police patrols, the creation of a strategic security camera grid and policy changes to improve enforcement of existing laws and ordinances.

“The bike patrol exemplifies how our partnership with the Atlanta Police Department is taking direct action to reverse recent trends for the benefit of everyone who lives in, works in and visits Buckhead,” said Thad Ellis, chairman of the CID’s board of directors.