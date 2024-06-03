Metro Atlanta

UPDATE | Water main break near Decatur repaired

Water service has been restored to residents near the 5700 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road when DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews completed repairs to a damaged six-inch water main. CONTRIBUTED

Water service has been restored to residents near the 5700 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road when DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews completed repairs to a damaged six-inch water main. CONTRIBUTED
By
Updated 31 minutes ago

DeKalb County crews have completed repairs on a water main break in unincorporated Decatur.

The six-inch wide pipe broke on Monday on Nichols Lane near McAfee Road.

The break was caused by an uprooted tree, according to a news release from the county. Water service has been restored to the area but nearby residents may experience brown water and are advised to run inside and outside faucets to clear the plumbing.

The disruption in DeKalb comes as neighboring Atlanta continues repairing a major break in Midtown. Over the weekend, the city fixed a separate major break near the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard near J.P. Brawley Drive. Parts of Atlanta remain under a boil water advisory.

Both localities are plagued with aging infrastructure. DeKalb deals with an average of three water main breaks per day, Maria Houser told commissioners last month. Houser oversees DeKalb’s compliance with a federal consent decree that mandates improvements to the county’s sewer system.

The pipes in DeKalb break more than twice as often as those of other water utilities in the Southeast, she said. Most of the breaks involve six-inch pipes installed between 1940 and 1970.

Houser told commissioners replacing the county’s aging pipes would cost approximately $4.4 billion. At $75 million per year, it would take until 2050 to complete.

About the Author

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Combined photos

Georgia court sets Oct. 4 as tentative hearing date in Fani Willis appeal23m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo/Carl Juste

BREAKING
Appeals judges rule against Fearless Fund grant for Black women
10m ago

Credit: Special

INSIDE CITY HALL
Frustration brews over MARTA Five Points station closure

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump conviction gives the GOP another chance to do the right thing

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump conviction gives the GOP another chance to do the right thing

Credit: Bob Andres

Could naturalized immigrants help sway the 2024 election in Georgia?
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Mayor Dickens attended Memphis fundraiser during water main crisis
7m ago
Atlanta water leak hampers Fulton County too
1h ago
City gives no timeline on repairs to Midtown water break
Featured

Credit: courtesy photo

What’s next, and what do metro Atlanta valedictorians wish they had known?
PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion at State Farm Arena
Summer fun is here: 6 activities for your June calendar