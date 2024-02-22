BREAKING | AT&T, other carriers experience widespread outages nationwide

Cellphone services for at least three major carriers are experiencing outages across the country, according to outage tracker DownDetector.
The outages appear to be affecting users in major cities including Atlanta, New York City, Chicago and others.
Users began reporting loss of service shortly before 4 a.m., DownDetector shows. The website tracks outages by user-submitted reports.
It appears to be affecting multiple carriers, but AT&T is the most affected, peaking at more than 32,000 outages reported by 4:30 a.m., the website showed. By 6:15 a.m., 27,500 customers were still reporting lack of service.
Verizon peaked at around 1,500, and T-Mobile had just under 950. All carriers appear to still be experiencing issues.
It is not clear what is causing the outage.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author