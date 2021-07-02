ajc logo
Braselton to offer appointment-free COVID-19 vaccines

Barrow County Health Department will administer vaccines in Braselton on July 7. (Courtesy City of Braselton)
Barrow County Health Department will administer vaccines in Braselton on July 7. (Courtesy City of Braselton)

Gwinnett County
By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Still need a COVID-19 vaccine?

Barrow County Health Department will administer vaccine doses from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 7 in Braselton, a town located on the edge of Barrow, Hall, Jackson and Gwinnett counties.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered in the Braselton Community Room, which is in the back of Braselton’s Police and Municipal Court building. The site is located at 5040 Highway 53, with parking available in an adjacent deck.

No appointment nor proof of insurance is necessary to receive a vaccine at the location. Georgia residents 12 years of age and older are eligible for the vaccine.

As of July 1, 48% of Gwinnett County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the state’s vaccine distribution dashboard. 33% of Barrow County residents, 38% of Hall County residents and 36% of Jackson County residents have received at least one dose.

