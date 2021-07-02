Braselton to offer appointment-free COVID-19 vaccines

Barrow County Health Department will administer vaccine doses from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 7 in Braselton, a town located on the edge of Barrow, Hall, Jackson and Gwinnett counties.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered in the Braselton Community Room, which is in the back of Braselton’s Police and Municipal Court building. The site is located at 5040 Highway 53, with parking available in an adjacent deck.