Boil water advisory issued for parts of metro Atlanta

“A failure at the Adamsville Pumping Station has caused a widespread water outage for customers in parts of the City of Atlanta from Martin L. King, Jr. Dr., south of I-20, to the City of Fairburn, the City of South Fulton, Chattahoochee Hills, Palmetto, and Union City,” the city of Atlanta posted on X.

The Department of Watershed Management (DWM) has issued a boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Georgia EPD guidance for public advisory. DWM calls for immediate water restriction for critical uses only to allow system pressures to rebuild. pic.twitter.com/oSX8Nsavmx — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) September 30, 2024

Residents who have experienced water outages or low water pressure should use bottled water or boil all tap water for at least one minute at a rolling boil before using it for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth, officials urged.

“Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area,” the city warned. “Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiences should be particularly cautious.”

Tap water should be safe for hand washing and showers with soap, but boiled and cooled water should be used to wash hands if preparing food.

It is not clear when the advisory will lift.

