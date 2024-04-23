Boil water advisory in Fairburn

Residents, businesses and property owners that have experience water outages or low pressure are advised to boil tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth; or use bottled water. Tap water should be held at a rolling boil for one minute. People should not drink from public water fountains, the announcement said.

Infants, the elderly and the immunocompromised should be particularly cautious. Using tap water with soap for hand washing and showers should still be safe; but if washing hands to prepare food, use water that has been boiled, the announcement says.

The Department of Watershed Management will be flushing water lines as a precaution. Georgia EPD will determine when the boil water advisory can be lifted.