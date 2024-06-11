BlazeSports offers veterans a community that cares

“It’s good for my depression,” Wright said of the cycling. “It gets me out in the fresh air.”

“When I was diagnosed with MS 19 years ago, I thought my life was over,” she said. “I had never heard of adaptive sports. What makes Blaze so special is that no matter your limitation (the activity) can be changed to support you.”

BlazeSports’ year-round slate of sports and activities is the “best-kept hidden secret,” said Wright.

Formed as the legacy nonprofit of the 1996 Paralympic Games in Atlanta, BlazeSports America provides adaptive sports and activities for youth, adults, and toddlers.

Executive Director Dawn Churi said the Veteran Programs section was added 15 years ago to accommodate service men and women returning from combat with injuries and requesting adaptive sports.

In 2022, membership extended to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), mental disabilities, or traumatic brain injuries.

“We were always serving that audience as a secondary disability,” Churi said, explaining that PTSD was common among returning disabled veterans.

The difference now is that veterans with a mental disability but no physical limitation can now participate in BlazeSports.

“We’ve been growing by leaps and bounds since doing that,” Churi said.

With over 1,000 veterans in its database, the nonprofit gains 150 to 200 new participants annually.

Veterans who qualify for membership can participate in 10 ongoing competitive sports and recreation activities, from air rifle and archery to pickleball and yoga. Extreme sports, like adaptive rock climbing and sled hockey, are also offered occasionally.

Activities are held at fields and facilities throughout metro Atlanta to reach as many participants as possible. Programming is always during the day and at no cost to members.

The organization hosts events in other Georgia cities and considers bringing weekly programming to Macon and Columbus. BlazeSports also hosts a yearly weekend veterans family camp, and families are encouraged to participate in any of the ongoing sporting activities.

“We want to make sure we are serving this group,” Churi said. “More and more veterans are not only coming back with PTSD and mental disabilities, but older veterans are realizing that they have it.

“We had a lot of internal discussion on how we can lean in and not turn anybody away. We really want to serve, and we’ve got great programs.”

Churi said some members participate in multiple sports during the week. New sports, like archery and pickleball, are constantly added per veterans’ requests.

“They really love to make that impact on their health,” said Churi, “and the community they’ve formed has become really important over the last few years since COVID.”

Wright said her Blaze relationships are as meaningful as the activities, and she gladly tries new sports to keep from staying home and being alone.

U.S. Air Force veteran Anthony Floyd also made close-knit friends through Blaze. He and other members encourage newcomers with a “welcome to the family” greeting.

Floyd’s involvement with the Veteran Programs began seven years ago with archery, a sport he knew nothing about. Then, he tried bowling, a sport he had enjoyed in the past. He stuck around and, through the years, has participated in just about everything Blaze offers.

“It got me out of the house and back with other veterans,” said Floyd, who served in the Air Force for almost 21 years.

Floyd said he used to dwell on his disability and the many things he could no longer do. The 57-year-old from Ellenwood has had both hips replaced, has pins in his knees and back, and suffers from other aches and pains.

“This gives me a sense of accomplishment again,” he said. The instructors “motivate you to do more than you thought you could at this stage of life.”

Floyd’s family also gets involved. Ann, his wife of 38 years, travels with him to the activities, and she and their two adult daughters and grandson attend the family camps. They are his greatest cheerleaders.

“Blaze is the place where you learn to be great when you once thought you weren’t great anymore,” Floyd said. “You find things you can do and even win medals and feel good about yourself again.”

Wright said she learned to rock climb despite her disability and fear of heights. During a BlazeSports excursion in Alabama, the 57-year-old reached the mountain peak and made it back down. Then came tears of joy. One month before, she had to use a walker and a cane to get around.

“Everybody should know about Blaze,” Wright said. “I’ve said this, and I’ve heard other veterans say it – this program literally saved our lives.”

MORE DETAILS

To participate in BlazeSports America Veteran Programs of adaptive sports and activities, veterans must apply for an annual membership. More information: blazesports.org