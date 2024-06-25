Bill Allen, New Black Wall Street Market developer, was ‘trailblazer’

Explore New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest nears first anniversary

“Aside from his obvious success in business, Mr. Allen was rich in wisdom and humility,” Bryant said in a statement. “He had a deep love for our people and truly committed himself to the empowerment of Black families and communities through education and wealth-creation.”

Allen, 80, was an Arkansas native who made his career in real estate and daycare management. He moved to south DeKalb about 25 years ago and became the largest commercial landowner in the City of Stonecrest.

He also founded the Allen Entrepreneurial Institute, a professional training and coaching organization to support Black business owners.

A full news obituary is forthcoming.