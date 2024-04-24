In the darkness of early morning on March 26, a 985-foot-long cargo ship lost power and drifted into the pylons of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The bridge collapsed, killing a group of workers and blocking the harbor to water traffic, which effectively closed the Port of Baltimore.

The port has been the nation’s busiest for handling “roll-on, roll-off,” the vehicles and heavy machinery on wheels known as “Ro-Ro” shipments. Georgia’s Port of Brunswick has been No. 2 and, because only a few ports on the East Coast are prepared to handle Ro-Ro. Now, Brunswick is getting much of the shipments diverted from Baltimore.

Baltimore last year handled about 847,000 Ro-Ro items, mainly autos and light trucks. The Brunswick port carried 775,000 units. Brunswick, which was expanding rapidly before the Baltimore incident, has recently made a $262 million investment to handle more capacity, much of the work paid for with federal dollars.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law apportioned more than $17 billion in spending nationwide for ports and waterways, including two grants to the Port of Brunswick totaling $30 million to increase its capacity, Warnock said.

The senator was instrumental in including more than $80 million for Georgia’s ports in the 2024 government funding bill, with $37 million set aside for the Port of Brunswick, he said in his letter. “Thanks to each of these substantial federal investments, the Port of Brunswick is prepared to respond to the temporary closure of the Port of Baltimore and help prevent disruptions to our nation’s automotive supply chain.”

Extensive work has been underway to re-open the Port of Baltimore aiming for a re-opening before summer, but in the interim, huge flows of shipments must be handled elsewhere.

Officials at the Georgia Ports Authority said earlier this month that they expect to receive roughly 17,000 extra units because of the bridge disaster, a 24% jump in vehicles and huge pieces of machinery on wheels coming to Georgia in April, with the lion’s share arriving in the Port of Brunswick.

“Any long-term disruption to the nation’s automotive supply chain could threaten a critical $1 trillion industry and the 9.7 million jobs it supports, including Georgia’s own burgeoning vehicle and battery manufacturing economy,” Warnock said in the letters.