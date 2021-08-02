ajc logo
Metro Atlanta high school to start year virtually due to COVID cases

North Clayton High School will start the school virtually due to staff members with the coronavirus, the school announced.
North Clayton High School will start the school virtually due to staff members with the coronavirus, the school announced.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

As many metro Atlanta students return to school this week, one high school will hold virtual classes due to the number of staff members with the coronavirus.

North Clayton High School in College Park will begin the school year virtually Monday through Wednesday, Principal Eldrick Horton said in a letter posted online. The move was necessary because of the number of staff members currently in quarantine, Horton said.

ExploreGeorgia schools reopen, with varying approaches to pandemic

The Clayton County school district plans to monitor the situation in the coming days, and parents and students were advised to check the school website for updates.

Clayton County schools are among many of Georgia’s largest school districts — including Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties and Atlanta — starting classes this week.

