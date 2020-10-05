Atlanta’s Chief Operating Officer resigns

Atlanta’s Chief Operating Officer Joshua Williams, who directly reported to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and oversaw the vast majority of city departments including the airport, police and fire, has resigned effective Dec. 1, 2020.
By the time Williams' resignation is official, he will have served roughly 18 months in the position.
“Thank you to the more than 20 departments and teams I have had the pleasure of working alongside these past few years, as well as a special thank you to the Atlanta community for their support," Williams said in a press release.
The press release did not say why Williams was leaving or if he had lined up another job.
“He has been a valued member of my senior team and a key driver in our administration’s accomplishments," Bottoms said in a prepared statement. "I wish him continued success as he transitions to the next phase of his career.”