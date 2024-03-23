Photos: Fun is part of the game as Savannah Bananas roll into Atlanta

Savannah Bananas' DJ Roberts wears a helmet on the mound as he throws a pitch during the first game of a three-game series at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. The Bananas’ visit is their first to the Atlanta area since their founding in 2016. The team is based in their namesake Georgia city and plays 30-plus games a year at Historic Grayson Stadium, a century-old ballpark on Savannah’s eastside. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)