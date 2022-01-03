Atlanta to work with Urban League to launch citywide guaranteed income program

“Dr. King said, ‘The curse of poverty has no justification in our age.’ In the spirit of Dr. King’s vision for the beloved community, the launch of the I.M.P.A.C.T. program takes us another step closer to creating One Atlanta—an affordable, resilient and equitable Atlanta,” said Bottoms in a statement last Thursday.

Atlanta is donating $2 million to the Urban League to launch the program. The city obtained those funds from the developers of Centennial Yards, which will replace the Gulch downtown in a several years.

National partner Mayors for a Guaranteed Income will also donate $500,000 to the Urban League to fund the administration of the day-to-day operations of the program. It’s also receiving $500,000 from Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, an organization Bottoms helped start last year with the former mayor of Stockton, Calif.

Stockton was the first city to successfully explore King’s version for guaranteed income. Pilot projects have also occurred in cities ranging from Los Angeles to Columbia, S.C.

The Urban League will administer the daily operations of the I.M.P.A.C.T. initiative and is currently working to make the first guaranteed income payments to the initial cohort of 25 participants, the mayor’s office announced.

“The timing couldn’t be more relevant to so many families hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, said in a statement.

City Councilman Amir Farokhi is spearheading a similar program called the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund. Beginning next year, this initiative will give an average of $850 per month for two years, totaling $13 million, to 650 Black women near or below the federal poverty line in urban, suburban, and rural Georgia.

The mayor’s office said I.M.P.A.C.T. participants will be selected at random. Low-income residents can visit the ULGA IMPACT program website to sign up to be notified when registration begins early next year.