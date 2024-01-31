BreakingNews
Islamic Resistance in Iraq group is to blame for Jordan drone strike that killed 3 troops, US says
Metro Atlanta

Atlanta to open warming centers Wednesday night

People are seen outside the Central Park Recreation Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The Center opened its doors 24 hours a day as the temperatures dropped below freezing in metro Atlanta; local authorities and nonprofits worked together to open warming shelters Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

People are seen outside the Central Park Recreation Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The Center opened its doors 24 hours a day as the temperatures dropped below freezing in metro Atlanta; local authorities and nonprofits worked together to open warming shelters Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
31 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta is opening its warming centers Monday night as temperatures are expected to drop to nearly 30 degrees again.

Two warming centers will open Wednesday evening and remain open until Thursday morning at 6:00 a.m.

The first warming center is located at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE and is for men only. The second will be opening at the Selena Butler Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr SE., and is available for women and children only.

Transportation is provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center at 8:00 p.m. with return transportation available when the warming centers are closed.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top