Atlanta to open warming centers Saturday night

The city of Atlanta is opening its warming centers this weekend ahead of dropping temperatures.
Despite seeing sunshine and temperatures upwards of 65 degrees toward the end of this week, Atlanta is preparing for another cold night on Saturday. Nightly temperatures are expected to fall to 30 degrees and city officials are preparing places for residents to take shelter from the cold.
Two warming centers will open Saturday evening at 8 p.m. and remain open until Sunday at 6 a.m.
The first warming center is located at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE and is for men only. The second will be opening at the Selena Butler Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr SE, and is available for women and children only.
Transportation is provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center at 8 p.m. with return transportation available when the warming centers are closed.
