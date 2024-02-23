Atlanta to open warming centers Saturday night

The city of Atlanta is opening its warming centers this weekend ahead of dropping temperatures.

Despite seeing sunshine and temperatures upwards of 65 degrees toward the end of this week, Atlanta is preparing for another cold night on Saturday. Nightly temperatures are expected to fall to 30 degrees and city officials are preparing places for residents to take shelter from the cold.

Two warming centers will open Saturday evening at 8 p.m. and remain open until Sunday at 6 a.m.