Atlanta to host technology jobs fair at Georgia Institute of Technology

The city of Atlanta is currently hiring for 21 positions — including IT program managers, tech analysts, cloud and server engineers and five internships — and will look for candidates at a job fair on Tuesday.
The Technology Job and Resource Fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Dalney Building. During the event, potential candidates will have an opportunity to apply for job openings, meet and speak to hiring professionals and network with other career experts, according to the city.
All of the jobs are in the city’s Department of Information Management.
Atlanta’s salary offers for most of the positions will be based on a candidate’s experience, skills, education and training, according to job listings. The job description for the tech division’s executive assistant position states the candidate would be offered anywhere between $44,000 to $73,400 a year.
Additionally, the city wants to hire interns for IT, server and cloud platform work, telecommunications, and office administration. The five positions pay $16 an hour and will last from June 1 through July 31, according to the job listings.
The city’s 311 Customer Service Department is also hiring for multiple call center Customer Service Agent positions, according to the mayor’s office.
“We’re recruiting for a number of positions, from cybersecurity to project management,” said Mayor Andre Dickens in a video promoting the jobs fair.
“If you want to use all that brain power for good, I’d like to encourage you to join us.”
About the Author