Atlanta to consider $2M settlement for students tased during BLM protests

Atlanta City Council members will consider a $2 million settlement next week in the case where two college students were pulled from their car and tased by police in spring 2020, as protests broke out in Atlanta and cities a cross the country over the police killing of George Floyd.

College students Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim were stuck in traffic shortly before 10 p.m. at Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Andrew Young International Boulevard on May 30, 2020, when they were confronted by Atlanta police.

The Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee on Monday voted to move the legislation forward so it can be discussed in executive session during City Council’s July 1 council meeting.