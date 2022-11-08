BreakingNews
Polls open and high turnout expected in Georgia on Election Day
Atlanta to allocate $500,000 toward fighting food insecurity

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Atlanta City Council passed a measure Monday authorizing the city to donate $500,000 to a program designed to combat food insecurity.

The city funds will be donated to Wholesome Wave Georgia, a group that works with 77 farmer’s markets and community partners to provide local fruits, vegetables and nutrition education to areas with families experiencing facing food insecurity.

Food insecurity is a federal term describing the conditions of a household without consistent access to enough food for everyone in the home to live an active, healthy life.

Wholesome Wave Georgia has put $3.8 million into local food economies since 2009, according to the council resolution.

The nonprofit recently teamed up with community organizations in Atlanta to create awareness around the Grow the Good initiative, a grassroots campaign promoting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) incentive programs to increase access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food.

Jasmine Hooper, the American Heart Association’s community advocacy director, commended the council for the donation prior to their unanimous vote for the measure.

“With inflation growing and the cost of food rising, this donation from the city is critical and will increase access to fresh, healthy locally grown produce,” Hooper said.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

