Atlanta to allocate $500,000 toward fighting food insecurity

The Atlanta City Council passed a measure Monday authorizing the city to donate $500,000 to a program designed to combat food insecurity.
The city funds will be donated to Wholesome Wave Georgia, a group that works with 77 farmer’s markets and community partners to provide local fruits, vegetables and nutrition education to areas with families experiencing facing food insecurity.
Food insecurity is a federal term describing the conditions of a household without consistent access to enough food for everyone in the home to live an active, healthy life.
Wholesome Wave Georgia has put $3.8 million into local food economies since 2009, according to the council resolution.
The nonprofit recently teamed up with community organizations in Atlanta to create awareness around the Grow the Good initiative, a grassroots campaign promoting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) incentive programs to increase access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food.
Jasmine Hooper, the American Heart Association’s community advocacy director, commended the council for the donation prior to their unanimous vote for the measure.
“With inflation growing and the cost of food rising, this donation from the city is critical and will increase access to fresh, healthy locally grown produce,” Hooper said.
