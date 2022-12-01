Atlanta tapped for Wells Fargo grant to diversify home appraisal industry

The National Urban League and Wells Fargo announced Thursday that Atlanta, Charlotte, and Houston were selected for a $5 million grant program. The grant will be allocated over five years with the goal of certifying 260 diverse appraisers.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that 97% of appraisers are white. According to the Urban Institute, increased diversity in the appraiser profession may help address valuation bias for Black and Hispanic homeowners, which can support more equitable homeownership outcomes.