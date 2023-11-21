Atlanta stories: A compendium of well-told journalism for holiday reading or listening

Doing cold calls can be tough. Metro Atlanta resident Angad Sahgal found it particularly challenging. But he also has a family of helpers. He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom by Matt Kempner.

Listen: A visit to Plains, told by the neighbors and friends of Jimmy Carter. One of the AJC’s most-listened podcast episodes from Politically Georgia, recorded earlier this year. An intimate visit with the people of Plains.

He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years. The story of Gene Neal and his bluebird boxes that delight the golfers at Cobblestone Golf Course. Somewhere, over the fairway, bluebirds fly. By Mark Davis.

In May 2022 Young Thug and a little more than two dozen alleged gang members were indicted and that really set the tone for this case because it’s been nothing short of expansive. There’s a lot going on here – and that’s just what’s happening inside the courtroom. Watch Young Thug & YSL Trial, In Context. By Joseph Ferguson.

She had already been warned about the doubters and critics.. Mary Charles Howard, a 38-year-old mom with three young kids and a warm smile, stood in the restaurant’s back dining room, facing about two dozen Swainsboro community leaders, all men, most of them older. There was a judge, the CEO of the local hospital, business leaders, law enforcement officials, retirees. A Georgia woman’s audacious plan: Build longest U.S. paved bike trail.

Thankful for holiday workers: While most of us will spend Thanksgiving Day with family and friends in the comfort of a cozy home where we’ll eat and drink to excess and maybe watch a little football, thousands of Atlantans will rise to an alarm clock and show up at work as usual to keep the city’s essential services humming along for the rest of us. Meet some of them in our special report, The Thanksgiving Shift.

Cumberland Island’s wild horses aren’t just equine, they’re plaintiffs. They say the national seashore is killing them, and they want out. Unbeknownst to them, Cumberland’s 125 to 175 feral horses are the lead plaintiffs in a lawsuit that accuses federal and state agencies of negligence by allowing the horses to become ill, malnourished and deprived of a normal life expectancy. The wild horses of Cumberland Island are suing the government. By Bill Rankin.

On the evening of Aug. 3, 1995, André 3000 and Big Boi, the baby-faced members of a scrappy rap group out of Atlanta called OutKast, walked into an already simmering conflict. It was the 1995 Source Awards, a defining moment in hip-hop culture’s history, on its most defining night. The oral history of ‘the South got something to say’ by Ernie Suggs and DeAsia Paige is the story of how André 3000 and the 1995 Source Awards planted a flag and changed rap music.

Swamp mystery: A question is gnawing at the researchers who ply the waters of the Okefenokee Swamp: Why are some alligators there losing their teeth? Out of the murky waters of the Okefenokee, an alligator mystery. By Mark Davis.

For the dinosaurs, first came the asteroid, now code enforcement. Millions of years ago, it’s believed a cataclysmic cosmic strike wiped out the dinosaurs. But in Dunwoody, city codes are the latest threat to the Tyrannosaurus rex and other plastic and inflatable reptiles outside Lisa Torres’ home. Code complaint endangers Dunwoody’s beloved ‘Dino House.’ By Sara Gregory.

Just when I thought cafeterias were a thing of the past, along came Magnolia Room Cafeteria in Tucker. When this time-warpy spot opened in 2017, I remember stopping by with Atlanta Journal-Constitution food editor Ligaya Figueras and mansplaining to my new Midwestern friend that the Jell-O creations most definitely were not desserts. No, ma’am, they were salads! (And if you believe that, macaroni’s a vegetable.) When it comes to old-school comforts, Magnolia Room remains near and dear. By Wendell Brock.

Comfort food in Atlanta: Browse our 50 favorite feel-good dishes. (Award-winning editorial cartoonist Mike Luckovich even drew a picture to go with his pick)

Yes, there really is a Santa Claus...city. But you have to really, really believe. And look very, very closely. Because tiny Santa Claus, Ga., is easy to miss. Santa Claus, the Georgia city, does its ho, ho, hos softly

He makes clear he will pay very little for people’s political treasures. They come anyway. Or sometimes they just anonymously mail him memorabilia that they value, hoping he’ll find them a good home. Because surely somebody will want this stuff: Plastic Jimmy Carter bottle openers that pop off caps with his gaping mouth. An Amy Carter paper doll kit. George Wallace presidential campaign buttons from 1968. In a president’s hometown, political memorabilia mix with emotion.

Seeing Red (And Black): Behind the scenes of how Georgia’s LED light show impacts home-game experience

Ebon Sledge has one less thing to worry about now that she and her eight kids have settled into a house instead of living week to week in a Griffin motel. Atlanta organization Open Doors helped place them in an affordable rental in the metro area. Family of 9 gets housing help while daughter waits for a kidney. By Laura Berrios.

