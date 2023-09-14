Atlanta sets up free, self-service COVID testing kiosks

Atlanta residents are now able to visit self-service kiosks in different parts of the city to test themselves for COVID-19 at no cost.

City officials announced Thursday that the first of three kiosks that offer PCR tests opened this week at the entrance to Piedmont Park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Dr. NE intersection. Atlantans and other park visitors are able to access it during park hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week.

“Self-testing is one of the best and most responsible ways we can collectively help mitigate any spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “This is especially important ahead of large gatherings and smaller gatherings ahead of the holiday months.”

The city is partnering with the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Fulton County Board of Health to set up the testing kiosks around the city. The next two will be set up in the coming weeks at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center and in front of the Department of Watershed Management’s building at 72 Marietta St. NW.

To use the self-testing station, residents need to fill out a short electronic registration form before the kiosk dispenses everything needed to test for COVID-19, including instructions. The user then packages the test and places it back in the kiosk.

Tests are picked up daily and shipped off for lab testing. Results are typically sent to an individual via text or email within 48 hours.

“With the COVID virus still being a significant issue for public health and the communities we serve, it is crucial that we make access to testing resources a priority,” said Dr. Lynn Paxton, Fulton County Board of Health District Health Director.

The tests come with no out-of-pocket cost, city officials said. However, companies will be billed for individuals with insurance.

You can find a map of all Georgia kiosks and other testing locations on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.