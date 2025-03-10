Atlanta seniors: city-promised help with utilities still hasn’t come

“However, one year has passed, and we have yet to see these funds reach the people who need them most,” White said. “Commitment matters. I urge you to ensure that these funds are used as originally intended — to provide real relief to seniors who rely on them.”

Officials with the Office of Sustainability told council members last month that they were waiting to distribute the money until after the city evaluates the impact of the Trump administration’s federal funding changes.

“I could spend $500,000 right here in 10 minutes on a number of projects,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Chandra Farley. “We just want to be really careful about our plan first.”

A citywide assessment done in 2023 found that residents in neighborhoods to the west and south of downtown are most vulnerable to climate change-fueled weather events like flash floods and extreme temperatures.

Residents in those areas face disproportionate financial impact from weather disasters, and the everyday struggle to stay cool, according to the study. Council members said at the time Atlanta was the first city in the country to conduct a block-by-block heat vulnerability study to assess the level of energy burden on residents.

---

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“It’s go time,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said on social media last week when he made a call for volunteers to help with his reelection campaign.

Just two weeks after the mayor’s annual State of the City address, he’s scheduled to host a rally on March 11 to officially kick off his 2025 bid. As of now, no serious challenger has emerged to take on the incumbent.

According to campaign filing submitted in early February, the mayor has about $1.4 million cash on hand so far for his campaign.

Similar to his first bid for mayor, Dickens is expected to focus on topics like bolstering public safety and growing Atlanta’s affordable housing stock.

But he will also have to address unexpected problems the city has faced during his first four years in office, like how to tackle the city’s crumbling water system — a daunting task that officials say will cost billions of dollars. Another challenge: how best to revitalize downtown neighborhoods ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Although debate over Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center has died down since the facility has been built, the mayor will still likely have to take on project naysayers during his reelection campaign.

Organizers trying to force a referendum over the issue released a video earlier this year calling out Dickens and Atlanta City Council members pushing the project forward despite opposition.