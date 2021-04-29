Atlanta schools to sell thousands of surplus furniture items

Atlanta Public Schools plans to sell a cache of surplus furniture, more than 2,000 items, during a two-day special event.

The furniture sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the former Connally Elementary School site, 1654 South Alvarado Terrace, S.W.