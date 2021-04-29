ajc logo
Atlanta schools to sell thousands of surplus furniture items

Atlanta Public Schools will hold a two-day event to sell off surplus furniture. BOB ANDRES/ AJC FILE PHOTO
Atlanta Public Schools will hold a two-day event to sell off surplus furniture. BOB ANDRES/ AJC FILE PHOTO

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Looking for a few dozen chairs or extra storage cabinets?

Atlanta Public Schools plans to sell a cache of surplus furniture, more than 2,000 items, during a two-day special event.

The furniture sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the former Connally Elementary School site, 1654 South Alvarado Terrace, S.W.

Items for sale include chairs, cubbies, mobile storage and shelving units, bookcases and desks. All types of tables — including computer and science tables and 16-seat folding cafeteria tables — also will be available.

Masks will be required, and customers must follow social distancing rules.

