Atlanta school district to host meetings on sales-tax spending plan

Local News
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta residents can give their input on future school building projects at two meetings.

Atlanta Public Schools will hold virtual meetings at 6 p.m. today and Thursday.

The sessions will include information about how APS could allocate an estimated $651 million in Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue, should voters approve a five-year extension of the one-cent sales tax.

The measure will go before voters in DeKalb and Fulton counties in November.

APS can use sales-tax revenue to pay for school renovations and new construction, technology, safety, transportation and other needs.

District officials are expected to finalize the list of projects that would be funded with the tax money in the coming months.

Those who wish to attend the meetings can register online here.

APS hosted the first community input meeting last week and will hold additional sessions in September.

