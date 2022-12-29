Atlanta says cold snap is causing water issues for hundreds of residents

Atlanta City Hall transited to virtual operations last Friday through this entire week due to the inclement weather. Browning said the weather is also affecting high-rises, where flooding has occurred at times.

Browning said city departments are working with all hands on deck to ensure pump stations are operational.

Although the city hasn’t reported any major water issues requiring public building closures, a pipe burst at the Civic Center on Wednesday night caused delays in MARTA service.

Residents can wrap their outdoor water pipes in covers sold by hardware stores to avoid freezing and breaks, Browning said. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above ground pipes covered to prevent freezing. She also advised residents to dribble their indoor faucets to reduce the chances for frozen pipes.

Residents can call 311 or 404-546-0311 to reach a city representative for assistance with water interruptions and low water pressure. Residents will have to listen to dial prompts when calling to report the outage.