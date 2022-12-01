Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park

In the 1940s, however, Fulton County used eminent domain, eviction and forced negotiation to push out residents following complaints from white residents nearby. By 1952, a park replaced the displaced Black community.

Fulton later honored Bagley and his family by naming it after him. But in 1980, Buckhead Baseball and the city renamed the park in honor of Frankie Allen, a Buckhead Baseball umpire who died that year.

“My mother grew up in Bagley Park and had strong and wonderful memories of the neighborhood,” Elon Osby, Bagley’s granddaughter, said in a statement. “We didn’t know the city had renamed it until we drove by one day. It was very upsetting for our family. We are grateful Buckhead Heritage has taken up the mantle.”

According to Buckhead Heritage, the nonprofit recommended the name Historic Bagley Park after reviewing the neighborhood’s history and speaking with Bagley family members. The nearby athletic fields will be named in honor of Allen.

Today Mt. Olive Cemetery is the only remnant of that Black community. Buckhead Baseball helps to financially support the cemetery’s conservation, the nonprofit said.

Buckhead Heritage is currently raising funds to update the signage in the park. Donations can be sent to the nonprofit’s website.