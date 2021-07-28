Atlanta reopens some pools, implements new security measures days after shooting

The city’s parks and recreation department announced Sunday that all 12 of the public pools operated by the city had been closed, one day after a 17-year-old was shot and killed after an argument at Anderson Pool. The city did not mention the shooting in announcing the closures but said it was doing an “operational assessment” of its pools.

“The safety of our residents and staff remains a top priority,” a city spokesman said in a statement Wednesday. “The Department of Parks and Recreation would like to thank everyone for their patience as we continue coordination with the Atlanta Police Department and the pool vendor — American King — to thoughtfully re-open the city’s public pools for the remaining schedule of the 2021 pool season.”