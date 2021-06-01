ajc logo
Atlanta public pools open with free admission

Atlanta city pools are now open for the summer with free admission for the first time ever. AJC file photo
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Intown Atlanta | 54 minutes ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

After a year without to access to City pools due to COVID – 19, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced recently that, for the first time ever, admission fees have been waived—making pools accessible to all patrons at no cost. All 12 City swimming pools reopened Saturday, May 29, 2021—in time for Memorial Day.

In line with the most recent CDC COVID-19 Guidelines, capacity is limited and masks are required upon entry and for those not swimming. There is no mask requirement for individuals actively participating in pool recreation.

Here’s a list of City of Atlanta pools, hours of operation and locations:

Adams Park, 1581 Lagoon Ln., SW open 12:30 - 7 p.m., Mon. - Sat.

Anderson Park, 100 Anderson Ave. open 12:30 - 7 p.m., Tue. - Sat.

Candler Park, 1500 McClendon Ave., NE open 12:30 - 7 p.m., daily

Grant Park, 625 Park Ave. open 12:30 - 8 p.m., daily

John A. White Park, 1101 Cascade Cir., SW open 12:30 - 8 p.m., daily

Maddox Park, 1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW open 12:30 - 8 p.m., daily

Pittman Park, 950 Garibaldi St., SW open12:30 - 7 p.m., daily

Powell at Mozley Park, 1690 M.L.K. Jr., Dr., NW open 12:30 - 7 p.m., Wed - Sun.

Rev. James Orange Park, 1305 Oakland Ln., SW open 12:30 - 8 p.m., daily

Rosa L. Burney Park, 477 Windsor St. open 12:30 - 7 p.m., Tue. - Sat.

South Bend Park, 2000 Lakewood Ave., SE 1 open 2:30 - 7 p.m., Tue. - Sat.

Thomasville Park, 1750 Thomasville Dr., SE open 12:30 - 7 p.m., Wed - Sun.

