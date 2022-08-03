Atlanta receives $33M in HUD funding to preserve 284 affordable homes

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that it would assist Atlanta Housing in preserving the 20-building Castleberry Hill complex through a deal reached under the federal Rental Assistance Demonstration program.

A HUD spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the deal will allow Atlanta Housing to preserve 284 units. Of that total, there are 114 Section 8 rent-assisted units where tenants pay based on their income, 114 homes where rent is reduced to make housing affordable, and 56 market-rate units.