Atlanta Public Schools wins $1.95 million mental health services grant

Students at six Atlanta schools will have more access to mental health services because of a $1.95 million grant recently awarded to the district.
Atlanta Public Schools secured the five-year grant from School-Based Healthcare Solutions Network. The district will use the money to make licensed mental health providers available at six campuses starting next school year.
Two middle schools will participate in the program: John Lewis Invictus Academy and Long Middle School. Four high schools also will receive the additional services: Douglass, Mays, South Atlanta and Washington.
Officials said the six sites were chosen because they met the grant criteria, which focuses on schools with a high percentage of low-income students as well as students who struggle with unexcused absences, chronic behavior issues, and social and emotional issues such as anxiety and depression.
The program also targets schools where at least 30% of students are believed to have experienced trauma or abuse and 45% are in need of preventative mental health counseling.