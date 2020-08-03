Atlanta Public Schools to resume food distribution next week

Atlanta Public Schools will resume its meal distribution program next week.
The school district will provide five-days worth of breakfasts and lunches, or 10 meals total, to children on Aug. 10 and again on Aug. 17.
Those interested can pick up the meals from 3 to 6 p.m. at one of 12 schools. The district also plans to distribute meals on those days along some middle school bus routes.
Once the school year begins with virtual instruction on Aug. 24, the district will distribute meals weekly to APS students who order food online a week in advance. More information is available on the district’s website.
The 12 school sites for food distribution are:
BEST Academy/Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy
1190 Northwest Dr. NW
Bunche Middle School
1925 Niskey Lake Rd. SW
Carver High School
55 McDonough Blvd.
Douglass High School
225 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr., NW
John Lewis Invictus Academy
1890 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NE
King Middle School
545 Hill St. SE
Maynard H. Jackson High School
801 Glenwood Ave. SE
Mays High School
3450 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW
Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School)
256 Clifton St. SE
South Atlanta High School
800 Hutchens Rd SE
Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy
1626 Westhaven Dr. SW
Washington High School
45 Whitehouse Dr. SW