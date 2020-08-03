X

Atlanta Public Schools to resume food distribution next week

Atlanta Public Schools will resume food distribution to Atlanta children in August. STEVE SCHAEFER / AJC FILE PHOTO
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Public Schools will resume its meal distribution program next week. 

The school district will provide five-days worth of breakfasts and lunches, or 10 meals total, to children on Aug. 10 and again on Aug. 17.

Those interested can pick up the meals from 3 to 6 p.m. at one of 12 schools. The district also plans to distribute meals on those days along some middle school bus routes. 

Once the school year begins with virtual instruction on Aug. 24, the district will distribute meals weekly to APS students who order food online a week in advance. More information is available on the district’s website.

The 12 school sites for food distribution are: 

BEST Academy/Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy 

1190 Northwest Dr. NW

Bunche Middle School 

1925 Niskey Lake Rd. SW

Carver High School 

55 McDonough Blvd.

Douglass High School 

225 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr., NW

John Lewis Invictus Academy 

1890 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NE

King Middle School 

545 Hill St. SE

Maynard H. Jackson High School 

801 Glenwood Ave. SE

Mays High School 

3450 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW

Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School) 

256 Clifton St. SE

South Atlanta High School 

800 Hutchens Rd SE

Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy 

1626 Westhaven Dr. SW

Washington High School 

45 Whitehouse Dr. SW

