Atlanta Public Schools superintendent names four to leadership roles

Herring led the Alabama school district from 2017 until 2020, when APS hired her. Smith’s resume, provided by APS to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows he served as an executive cabinet member and superintendent resident in Birmingham from 2019 to 2020.

More recently, he worked as the vice president of policy for the nonprofit A+ Education Partnership in Montgomery, Alabama.

Earlier in his career, he held various positions in Clayton County Public Schools, including principal of Morrow Middle School.

Smith will report directly to Herring.

On Smith’s team is Kevin Maxwell, the recently promoted former principal of David T. Howard Middle School.

Maxwell led the middle school as it left its old Inman Middle School campus and moved into the renovated Howard building in the Old Fourth Ward.

In his new role, Maxwell will serve as assistant superintendent of innovation, improvement and redesign. The district created the position by repurposing a vacancy.

Maxwell will lead efforts to bring what APS calls “new, innovative practices” to schools with the aim of improving academic performance. He’ll help to monitor the district’s progress and develop a “school accountability structure” to track efforts to improve schools, according to a job description.

Two other assistant superintendent appointments round out the administrative changes.

Selena Florence was named the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. She previously worked for Jefferson County Schools in Alabama.

Aleigha Henderson-Rosser’s title has changed from an executive director to assistant superintendent of instructional technology.

APS officials said the four appointments are budget neutral.

“These experienced professionals will help lead the way, as we reimagine the future of APS and focus on becoming an innovative, technology and data-driven school district that prepares all of our students for success,” Herring said, in a written statement.