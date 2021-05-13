ajc logo
Atlanta Public Schools seeks input on $1.4 billion budget plan

By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Public Schools will hold two meetings to review a proposed $1.4 billion budget for the 2021-2022 school year.

Each year, the district hosts sessions to gather public input on the spending plan, which includes $904.57 million for the general fund. That represents an increase of more than $60 million from the current year’s approved general fund budget.

The board is expected to give final approval to the budget in June. It received unanimous, tentative approval in a vote earlier this month.

This year’s community meetings will be held online. They will take place at 5 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom.

