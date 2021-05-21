Atlanta Public Schools launches survey amid start-time outcry

“Our intent at this juncture has been to pause and engage more with the community,” she said.

Parents, students, staff and community members have until June 3 to respond to a survey that offers two start-time options, including one that’s later than the current high school plan. Herring said she’d provide an update at the June 7 school board meeting.

More than 2,700 people signed an online petition created by North Atlanta High School sophomore Matan Berg that calls for APS to reverse the start-time decision. He watched Thursday’s hour-long meeting, and said afterwards that the district waited too long to involve the public.

That criticism was repeated numerous times in the online chat that accompanied the virtual town hall.

Still, Berg appreciates “the fact that they listened to thousands of people” and are offering an option now “that follows the science more closely.”

Herring acknowledged “that in a better and best practice” holding such a meeting before the bell schedule announcement “is the most ideal.”

Explore More stories about Atlanta Public Schools

The survey asks respondents to choose between two proposals for bell schedule changes.

One option is identical to the schedule Herring announced earlier this month. It calls for high schools to start at 7:45 a.m. and elementary schools to start at 8:30 a.m., instead of 8 a.m. The middle school start time would remain unchanged at 9:05 a.m.

The survey also offers a second option: Start high school at 8:45 a.m., middle school at 9:15 a.m., and elementary school at 7:45 a.m.

Berg plans to vote for the 8:45 a.m. high school start time, which he said supports what research shows.

“It would allow teens to sleep more. It would allow the 73% of teens who already don’t get enough sleep to at least get a chance,” he said. “Science indicates that we need more sleep now.”