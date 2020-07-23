Atlanta Public Schools hires facilities executive director

Drake steps into the Atlanta position at a critical juncture. The school board had been working on a new facilities master plan to guide decisions about the district’s buildings, including which ones are needed, which properties could be sold and where new construction may be required based on enrollment trends.

That planning work was delayed after the coronavirus closed school buildings in March.

The pandemic also could impact the district’s sales-tax revenue, which it uses to pay for building projects.

Atlanta voters in 2016 approved a one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, known as SPLOST, that was expected to generate about $464.3 million over five years to pay for construction projects, technology, transportation and other expenses.

While many of the school building projects have been completed, others remain in the planning stage. Chief Financial Officer Lisa Bracken told board members this month that the district is tracking monthly sales-tax collections to see if revenues drop below projections. If that happens, the district would likely need to reprioritize projects, she said.