Atlanta Public Schools could borrow up to $75M if tax bills delayed

The school board last week authorized a loan of up to $75 million should the district need an infusion of cash. If the district takes out a loan, it would need to repay it by Dec. 31. APS also would owe up to $750,000 in interest costs.

Explore More stories about Atlanta Public Schools

Last year, the district borrowed $25 million, the smallest loan it has taken out in recent years.

In both fiscal years 2017 and 2019, the district took out $60 million loans. In the 2018 fiscal year, the district borrowed $100 million.

The district has paid more than $1 million in interest and fees on those loans.

Tax bills typically go out in July, according to the Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s website. But in recent years, legal challenges and other issues have caused delays.