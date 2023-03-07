Atlanta parks get a $2.8M boost in funding for projects

Neighborhood park groups said that use of Atlanta parks skyrocketed during the pandemic when residents were forced to socially distance and could only frequent outdoor spaces. But after COVID-19 cases subsided, they said, parks became increasingly cluttered as maintenance schedules seemingly slowed.

Winfrey Young, chair of the Friends of Pittman Park, said that despite improvements to amenities made through grants to the Pittsburgh neighborhood park, “the problem is that people are walking over trash to come to the park,” she said.

“We deserve the same amount of attention as Piedmont Park,” Young told members of the Community Development and Human Services community last week.

Park advocates said while the $2.8 million is significant, the money is narrow in use and doesn’t cover day-to-day needs. Park Pride’s Executive Director Michael Halicki told the AJC that the city is “not taking care of basics” when it comes to maintaining Atlanta parks as they are.

“These dollars that are being allocated today, none of those can be spent toward staffing for maintenance. They’re all for capital improvements,” he said.

Halicki said that increasing annual funding for the Department of Parks and Recreation to bolster staff would be a step in the right direction toward cleaning up the city’s parks.

“Looking at the maintenance issue, it’s complex and I’ve heard it said before that whenever you look at the annual budgeting process, that when times are tough, parks are the first to be cut,” he said.

Who gets the money?