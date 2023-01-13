Atlanta opening warming centers through Sunday morning

Atlanta is opening two emergency warming centers this weekend in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
The centers will open Friday at 8 p.m. until Saturday at 8 a.m., according to the city. The centers will open again Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 8 a.m.
The warming centers will be located at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW and Central Park at 400 Merritts Ave. NE.
Transportation will be provided to both locations beginning at 8 p.m. on both nights from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, with return transportation upon closure. Additional buses will be scheduled, as needed.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest