Atlanta opening cooling center through Monday evening

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Local News
By
29 minutes ago
X

Atlanta is opening a temporary cooling center today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Water will be provided at the center, which is located at the Selena Butler Facility, 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive SE, Atlanta.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach 97 degrees, but the humidity will bring the heat index into the triple digits. By the afternoon, the feels-like temperature could exceed 105 degrees citywide, and the south side of the metro will enter the 110-degree range, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

An excessive heat warning in effect for metro Atlanta until 8 p.m.

ExploreMONDAY’S WEATHER | Dangerous heat as feel-like temps to reach 110

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
3h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
5h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
5h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
4h ago
The Latest

Changes coming to Georgia’s food stamp program
21m ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
3h ago
Patti LaBelle, En Vogue bring the classics to Stockbridge Amphitheater
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
17h ago
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top