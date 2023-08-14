Atlanta opening cooling center through Monday evening

Atlanta is opening a temporary cooling center today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Water will be provided at the center, which is located at the Selena Butler Facility, 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive SE, Atlanta.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach 97 degrees, but the humidity will bring the heat index into the triple digits. By the afternoon, the feels-like temperature could exceed 105 degrees citywide, and the south side of the metro will enter the 110-degree range, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

An excessive heat warning in effect for metro Atlanta until 8 p.m.