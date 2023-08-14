MONDAY’S WEATHER | Dangerous heat as feel-like temps to reach 110

The heat is going to be oppressively unbearable in metro Atlanta on Monday.

While the actual high temperature is expected to reach 97 degrees, the humidity is bumping up the heat index well into the triple digits. By the afternoon, feel-like temperatures will reach up to and exceed 105 degrees within the city and soar into the 110-degree range on the south side of the metro, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“That’s the kind of heat that can overcome you very quickly, especially if you’re not staying hydrated, especially if you’re not dressed properly or taking those frequent breaks,” he said.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of the state until 8 p.m. The warning is issued when a heat index of at least 105 degrees is projected for more than three hours per day for two consecutive days. Feel-like temperatures have been in the triple-digit range all weekend, with the warmest day being Sunday.

Under high humidity conditions, the body can’t cool itself efficiently because perspiration doesn’t easily evaporate in high humidity.

“That’s that compounding factor the humidity has, really puts a lot of stress on your body when the temperature already gets into the mid to upper 90s,” Monahan said.

Stay hydrated, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and take a lot of breaks in the shade if you have to spend any time outdoors. Heatstroke sets in when your body temperature exceeds 103 degrees, which can cause damage to the brain, kidneys, muscles, and even death.

Not much rain is in the forecast — just a 30% chance — but a few areas could see a few cooling thunderstorms, Monahan said. The chance of rain increases closer to nightfall, and the chance is even better tomorrow.

Temperatures will be better tomorrow, too. The projected high is 91 degrees and a 40% chance of scattered storms.

Cooler temperatures are on the way later in the week as a cold front makes its way to the area, keeping temperatures in the upper 80s on Wednesday and in the low 90s to finish out the week.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.