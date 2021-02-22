Atlanta nonprofits get $100K grants to assist affordable housing efforts, COVID relief

The organization Beloved Benefit, which raises funds from corporate and community donors, gave a total of $700,000 to Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, Atlanta University Center Consortium, Focused Community Strategies, Grove Park Foundation, Quest Community Housing and Westside Future Fund, according to a news release.

Beloved Benefit was set to hold a large fundraising event last June, but it was canceled because of the pandemic. The group held a number of virtual events instead, raising the money for the latest round of grants. Since its formation in 2019, Beloved Benefit has raised almost $6 million for Atlanta nonprofits and communities.