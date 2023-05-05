Atlanta monument to Olympic athletes is a visible connection to King Charles III

In 1996, then-Prince Charles helped fund a massive statue at the intersection of Peachtree Street and West Peachtree at Pershing Point to honor the Centennial Olympic Games. The Prince of Wales’s Institute of Architecture held an international competition for the design of the monument, which is carved in limestone and topped with five bronze Atlas figures — representing the five continents — holding a globe.

“I asked the Prince of Wales to sponsor a monumental gift to our city and nation to commemorate the Centennial Olympic Games in 1996,” Rodney Mims Cook Jr. told the AJC’s Ernie Suggs. “He gave our people a 55-foot tall monument, the only thing he has built outside of Europe. And he doesn’t claim any credit for it. He is a gracious and humble person who helps people all of the time. He has no idea how many people he truly helped.”