Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens is quarantining a day after he tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesman said Tuesday morning.
Austin Wagner, the communications director for Dickens’ campaign, said Dickens is doing well after experiencing mild symptons. Dickens should be better some time next week after staying inside for the next 10 days, Wagner said.
Wagner did not immediately say if anyone else on Dickens’ team has tested positive.
Dickens said Monday night via Twitter that he received his diagnosis after taking a rapid test. He said he’s uncertain where or when he was exposed. He also urged anyone who has come into contact with him during the past week to get tested and to quarantine until they’ve received a negative result.
Dickens and other newly elected mayors met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last Tuesday. He also attended the UNCF’s Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms attended the event as well. A Bottoms spokesman said she has been tested and her results were negative.
Bottoms, who contracted COVID last year, said at a Monday roundtable that she’s received her booster shot.
“We will have new numbers from the state and that will help us determine whether or not we need to reinstate the citywide mandate. As of now, there is still a requirement in all of our city-controlled buildings and properties that you wear masks,” Bottoms said Monday.
