Atlanta Mayor issues orders to make voting easier

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms poses for a photo in her office in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Credit: David Goldman

Local News | 14 minutes ago
By Stephen Deere, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday issued orders to expand the hours city employees can take off to vote in the November general and January runoff elections.

She also directed her chief of staff to discuss any operational changes with the Atlanta Postmaster that might impact the ability to vote by mail.

Surveys have shown that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporters of Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden are more likely to vote by mail.

President Donald Trump, who trails Biden in the polls, has alleged that mail-in voting is susceptible to fraud, a claim that U.S. intelligence officials say lacks evidence.

“Regardless of party affiliation, all Atlanta residents deserve to not only cast their vote, but do so in a safe, open and accessible manner,” said Bottoms in a statement.

Bottoms was an early Biden supporter and considered for a spot on the ticket as his vice presidential running mate.

One of Bottoms orders also directs the city to update the Atlanta 311 mobile application to provide the public with information to help voters exercise their right.

