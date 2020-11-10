Atlanta mayor hires new grants director

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Monday appointed Deborah Lonon, former Assistant County Manager for the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, to serve as the Commissioner of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development, a senior-level cabinet position.
Lonon will take over a troubled department that the mayor created earlier this year to help the city oversee the administration’s of federal grants, which has is subject two federal investigations, including one by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that found chronic mismanagement of a program that subsidizes rent for people living with AIDS.
The last person to oversee the department, P. Nigel Roberts, resigned in May after four months on the job with little explanation.
“Deborah’s community development experience, knowledge of regulations and passion for our city will help drive our Administration’s transformation of grants management and community development in Atlanta,” said Bottoms. “We look forward to working with her to further advance our goals toward building more affordable, equitable and resilient communities.”