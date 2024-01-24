Atlanta mayor, council president make influential Georgians list

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman is often seen in places where he doesn’t have to be.
He pops in on council committee meetings from time-to-time and is often seen questioning city agencies like MARTA or Mayor Andre Dickens department heads. During the state legislative session, he makes regular treks from City Hall across the street to the Gold Dome to testify in front of lawmakers for or against bills that impact the metro area.
His colleagues often regard him as one of the city’s most active council presidents, while others in the past have stuck solely to their primary duty of overseeing full council meetings — gavel in hand.
Shipman’s visibility may be a reason why he’s included on a list of top Georgia politicos, business leaders and public servants as one of the state’s most influential individuals.
Georgia Trend Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Georgians for 2024 includes Shipman, along with Dickens, Gov. Brian Kemp, the state’s legislative leadership and others like Clyde Higgs, CEO of Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. and Morehouse College School of Medicine President Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice.
Shipman is the first sitting council member and president of a city council in Georgia to receive the honor for the year.
“This recognition serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with influence — to continue advocating for positive change, fostering collaboration, and contributing to the beautiful city of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia,” he said in a statement.
