Atlanta mayor, council president make influential Georgians list

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman is often seen in places where he doesn’t have to be.

He pops in on council committee meetings from time-to-time and is often seen questioning city agencies like MARTA or Mayor Andre Dickens department heads. During the state legislative session, he makes regular treks from City Hall across the street to the Gold Dome to testify in front of lawmakers for or against bills that impact the metro area.

His colleagues often regard him as one of the city’s most active council presidents, while others in the past have stuck solely to their primary duty of overseeing full council meetings — gavel in hand.